RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PH opened at $355.48 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.