RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 64 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.9 %

WST stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

