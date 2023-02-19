Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

