Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

