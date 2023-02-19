Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

