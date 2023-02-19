Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,267,000 after buying an additional 6,276,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Price Performance

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.26 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

