Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,642 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 439.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $27,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.