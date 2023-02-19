Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,109 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,144 shares of company stock worth $96,672,042. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

