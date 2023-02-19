Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

