King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,222 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

