Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 13,731 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

