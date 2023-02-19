King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $129,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,396 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after buying an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after buying an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after buying an additional 4,661,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after buying an additional 3,803,828 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Up 0.8 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Ambev Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

