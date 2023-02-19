King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 12,287 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in ING Groep by 17.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 100.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 65,068 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.3 %

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.