King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $377,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ryder System by 42.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ryder System by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

