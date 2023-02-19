Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

