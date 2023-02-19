King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $240,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,066.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,358. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.