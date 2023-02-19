King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 330 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Articles

