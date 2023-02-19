BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,048,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

