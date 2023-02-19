Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 8,833 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock worth $431,086 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.