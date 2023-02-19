BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

IR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

