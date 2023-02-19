Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

CFG opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

