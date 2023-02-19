Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

