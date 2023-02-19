LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $97,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.