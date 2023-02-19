Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.