Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

