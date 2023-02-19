BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,961 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

HIG opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.