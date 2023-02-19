Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $57.58 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

