Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.01 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

