BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at PG&E

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.