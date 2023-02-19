Sigma Planning Corp Has $970,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,427.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,352.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.