The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $205.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

