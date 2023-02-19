Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $921,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $384.84 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.87 and its 200-day moving average is $497.13.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

