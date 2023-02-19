Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,851 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

