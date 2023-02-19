Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

NYSE:WHR opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

