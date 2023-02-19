Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

