Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

