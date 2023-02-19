Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

MPC stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

