Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RBLX opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $54.41.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
