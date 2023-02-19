Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

RBLX opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

