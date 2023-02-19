Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.