Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

EMR opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

