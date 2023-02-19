LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.47.

About LyondellBasell Industries



LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

