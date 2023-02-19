Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 5,782 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,782 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.13 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.