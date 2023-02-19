Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $495.66 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $582.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.20.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.