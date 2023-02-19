The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 51.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

KR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

