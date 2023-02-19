CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after buying an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

