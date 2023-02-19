Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,551 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLWS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,734,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 243,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

