RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 453,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 49.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

