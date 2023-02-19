RFG Advisory LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after buying an additional 209,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

