Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.21 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $530.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.24.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.