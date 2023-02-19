Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,630 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

